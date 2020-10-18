Authorities investigating shooting on Chihuahua Street

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday at the 3200 block of Chihuahua at around 1 p.m.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a man in his early 20s with a gunshot wound to his right upper thigh.

After treating him at the scene, he was taken to the Laredo Medical Center in stable condition.

We will release more information as the details become available.

