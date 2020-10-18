Girl provides act of kindness for relative fighting breast cancer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a time to shed light on the deadly disease and honor those who have survived and continue to fight each day.

When we think of cancer, we think about all of the treatments that patients go through, but one young girl is showing that a simple act of kindness is just as important to keep in mind.

Alma Lopez is a mother, a grandmother, and most of all, a fighter. Last year, Alma received the terrifying news that nobody ever wants to hear.

Alma says, “They gave me some treatments and that’s when they told me it was breast cancer. It was malignant and it was aggressive.”

This type of news weighed heavily on her daughter Jennifer Lopez, especially during the holidays last year.

Jennifer says, “It was hard for us because a day before Thanksgiving her hair was already falling off, it was real thin so she asked me jenny cut my hair and it was really hard for me and I asked her are you sure you want me to cut my hair so I can wear a hat for work.”

However, that tough decision to cut her hair turned out to be inspiring for another family member.

Last week, six-year-old Bridgette Ramos, Jennifer’s sister in-law decided to show her support by cutting a part of her own hair.

Bridgette says Mrs. Lopez is very nice to her and she wanted to cut her hair to give it to her.

A big-hearted gesture from a small girl.

It may seem simple, but for Alma and her family, this little act of kindness and the love from her friends and family goes a long way.

Alma says she feels so blessed and happy that she was thinking about her.

And it’s moments like this that spreads a positive message of hope.

Jennifer says, “I would just like for everyone to continue praying for my mom, I know she is getting better but we just want her cancer free.”

Mrs. Lopez encourages others to get screened and follow up on your annual exams to detect any type of anomalies early.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.