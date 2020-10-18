Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to human sex trafficking bust

During the traffic stop, two of the passengers told investigators they were on their way to pick up a woman believed to be connected to a prostitution ring
File photo: DPS
File photo: DPS
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to an alleged human sex trafficking bust.

The incident happened on October 11th when officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on an SUV near mile marker 24 for a traffic violation.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found drugs inside.

During questioning, the two people inside the vehicle told investigators they were traveling to Laredo to pick up a woman who was believed to be connected to a prostitution ring in San Antonio.

Officers were able to locate and rescue the woman.

Both the driver and passenger were later arrested and charged with trafficking of a person for prostitution, engaging in organized criminal activity, and possession of a controlled substance.

