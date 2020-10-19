Advertisement

Agents foil two separate human smuggling attempts

Nearly 20 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents foiled two smuggling attempts
Human smuggling attempt escalates into car chase
Human smuggling attempt escalates into car chase(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two separate human smuggling attempts, one of which escalated into a car chase.

The first incident happened near the Hebbronville Station on Highway 359. Agents say a truck stopped on the side of the road and several people got out and attempted to flee on foot.

Agents were able to apprehend 11 individuals who were determined to be in the country illegally.

Agents say the truck was reported stolen out of San Antonio and the vehicle was turned over to the Duval County Sheriff’s Office.

The second incident happened when agents at the south station saw several individuals board a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot.

The truck left the parking lot and agents failed to stop the truck, so a chase resulted.

Agents say the truck stopped at the intersection of South Canada Avenue and Norton Street where people could be seen trying to run away.

Agents arrested eight individuals who allegedly were in the country and seized the truck.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Homeland Security extends border restrictions to November

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Homeland Security is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Nov. 21.

Local

City breaks ground on Lyon Street water tank

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
The city says this project will be funded with the enterprise funds, which is money residents pay from their water bills.

Local

Lyon Street water project

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

UISD’s annual Scholars Run to go virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Participants can go the distance this year at the course of their choosing from November 6th to November 8th.

Latest News

Local

UISD to hold virtual student success session

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is looking to bridge the gaps when it comes to learning during these trying times.

Local

Border Patrol foils two human smuggling attempts at checkpoint

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched two separate Sedans and found undocumented immigrants

Weather

Back to reality...

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We are getting into the last couple of weeks of October but we're still seeing summer-like conditions!

Local

Girl provides act of kindness for relative fighting breast cancer

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
When we think of cancer, we think about all of the treatments that patients go through, but one young girl is showing that a simple act of kindness is just as important to keep in mind.

News

Girl provides act of kindness for relative fighting breast cancer

Updated: 18 hours ago
|

Local

Traffic stop leads to human sex trafficking bust

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During the traffic stop, two of the passengers told investigators they were on their way to pick up a woman believed to be connected to a prostitution ring.