Agents foil two separate human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two separate human smuggling attempts, one of which escalated into a car chase.

The first incident happened near the Hebbronville Station on Highway 359. Agents say a truck stopped on the side of the road and several people got out and attempted to flee on foot.

Agents were able to apprehend 11 individuals who were determined to be in the country illegally.

Agents say the truck was reported stolen out of San Antonio and the vehicle was turned over to the Duval County Sheriff’s Office.

The second incident happened when agents at the south station saw several individuals board a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot.

The truck left the parking lot and agents failed to stop the truck, so a chase resulted.

Agents say the truck stopped at the intersection of South Canada Avenue and Norton Street where people could be seen trying to run away.

Agents arrested eight individuals who allegedly were in the country and seized the truck.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.