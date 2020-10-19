Advertisement

Back to reality...

It looks like it’s back to the hot and sunny conditions
This is the summer that will never end
This is the summer that will never end(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a nice fall-like Friday, it looks like we are back to our normal hot and humid conditions.

On Monday, we’ll start off in the low 70s with warm and humid conditions and we’ll see a high of about 91 degrees by the afternoon.

Now the humidity will make it feel like we’re in the mid-90s.

Not much is going to change from now until about Saturday.

Expect a week full of sun, and 90 degree temperatures.

On Friday we will see a high of about 93 degrees and then on Saturday we’ll see a high of 88 degrees, which is a little cooler but nothing like how we saw last weekend.

We are almost a week away from Halloween and it looks like it might be a warm one with no signs of any major changes anytime soon.

All we can do is keep hoping.

