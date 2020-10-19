Advertisement

Border Patrol foils two human smuggling attempts at checkpoint

Agents searched two separate Sedans and found undocumented immigrants
Human smuggling attempt
Human smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts at the I-35 checkpoint.

The first incident happened on October 15th when a Sedan approached the checkpoint and a canine alerted agents to the vehicle.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered three individuals hidden inside the trunk of vehicle without any personal protective equipment.

The second incident happened less than an hour later when another Sedan approached the checkpoint and agents referred the driver to secondary inspection.

Agents searched the vehicle and found two undocumented immigrants inside the trunk.

All were believed to be from Mexico and Honduras and in the country illegally.



