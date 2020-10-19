City breaks ground on Lyon Street water tank

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A project that has been years in the making finally broke ground over the weekend.

Water tanks that have been standing for half a century are expected to see improvements.

Cracks and years of wear and tear are obvious at the north water tank.

A structure many drive or walk by without a thought but it served a big purpose for Laredo families in the area for decades.

Councilman Alberto Torres says, “As you can see, we see that there’s cracks to these water tanks. There’s also erosion occurring. The north water tank which is on this side has been empty for some time because of some structural issues and concerns.”

The city says after nearly 60 years these tanks were around longer than they were designed too.

Affecting the water condition in the long run.

Torres says, “The north water tank has been empty for some time because of structural issues and concerns so what we’re going to see here is an improvement on the structural capacities of these tasks and also so we can improve the quality of water for the communities that feed off these two water tanks.”

However, residents have voiced their concerns over the last few years saying when this project would get off the ground.

The city says it was a process that needed to happen before making it a reality.

Torres says it took about three years to secure the funding and they were finally able to bring the improvement of water to the community.

The City of Laredo says this project will be funded with the enterprise funds, which is money residents pay from their water bills.

Not only will a new tank go up but the project will include a sidewalk in the two blocks, arts and culture mural projects, along with a turning lane from Lyon onto Meadow for traffic heading east bound.

An improvement much needed in one of our more historic parts of town.

The city says they expect to see this done by early 2022.

