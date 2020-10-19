Advertisement

City breaks ground on Lyon Street water tank

The city says this project will be funded with the enterprise funds, which is money residents pay from their water bills
City breaks ground on Lyon Street water tank
City breaks ground on Lyon Street water tank(KGNS)
By Barbara Campos
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A project that has been years in the making finally broke ground over the weekend.

Water tanks that have been standing for half a century are expected to see improvements.

Cracks and years of wear and tear are obvious at the north water tank.

A structure many drive or walk by without a thought but it served a big purpose for Laredo families in the area for decades.

Councilman Alberto Torres says, “As you can see, we see that there’s cracks to these water tanks. There’s also erosion occurring. The north water tank which is on this side has been empty for some time because of some structural issues and concerns.”

The city says after nearly 60 years these tanks were around longer than they were designed too.

Affecting the water condition in the long run.

Torres says, “The north water tank has been empty for some time because of structural issues and concerns so what we’re going to see here is an improvement on the structural capacities of these tasks and also so we can improve the quality of water for the communities that feed off these two water tanks.”

However, residents have voiced their concerns over the last few years saying when this project would get off the ground.

The city says it was a process that needed to happen before making it a reality.

Torres says it took about three years to secure the funding and they were finally able to bring the improvement of water to the community.

The City of Laredo says this project will be funded with the enterprise funds, which is money residents pay from their water bills.

Not only will a new tank go up but the project will include a sidewalk in the two blocks, arts and culture mural projects, along with a turning lane from Lyon onto Meadow for traffic heading east bound.

An improvement much needed in one of our more historic parts of town.

The city says they expect to see this done by early 2022.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Lyon Street water project

Updated: 1 hour ago
6a newscast recording

Local

UISD’s annual Scholars Run to go virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Participants can go the distance this year at the course of their choosing from November 6th to November 8th.

Local

UISD to hold virtual student success session

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is looking to bridge the gaps when it comes to learning during these trying times.

Local

Border Patrol foils two human smuggling attempts at checkpoint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched two separate Sedans and found undocumented immigrants

Latest News

Weather

Back to reality...

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We are getting into the last couple of weeks of October but we're still seeing summer-like conditions!

Local

Girl provides act of kindness for relative fighting breast cancer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
When we think of cancer, we think about all of the treatments that patients go through, but one young girl is showing that a simple act of kindness is just as important to keep in mind.

News

Girl provides act of kindness for relative fighting breast cancer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|

Local

Traffic stop leads to human sex trafficking bust

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During the traffic stop, two of the passengers told investigators they were on their way to pick up a woman believed to be connected to a prostitution ring.

Local

Authorities investigating shooting on Chihuahua Street

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials with the Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a man in his early 20s with a gunshot wound to his right upper thigh.

News

City releases health protocols for potential bridge reopening

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
COVID cases continue to rise in the gateway city but the rate of new cases has slowed down, which is a contributing factor to officials pushing to reopen the borders to non-essential travel.