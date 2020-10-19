Advertisement

City to discuss opening recreational facilities

JJ Gomez with the City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department suggested that they could open up the facilities in phases
City Council to discuss opening parks
City Council to discuss opening parks(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council will discuss the possibility of opening parks and other recreational facilities that have been closed due to the pandemic.

Back in March, the city made the option to close playgrounds, pools, and other sports facilities.

JJ Gomez with the City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department says they have been in talks about how they can safely re-open and their suggestion would be to do it in phases just like the restaurants.

However, the idea of public safety is a concern that’s on everyone’s mind.

Gomez believes it comes down to the families to make sure there’s not a lot of groups congregating at once.

Gomez says, “If we do open up, we’ll clean up as much as we can but in the end, it comes down to the responsibility of each child and their parents that they are following the guidelines because as you know we have a lot of parks and its hard to be policing of everything that’s going on so it becomes a responsibility as a citizen as well.”

Right now, some of the city parks employees have been re-located to help other departments.

The city will discuss whether to open the facilities during tonight’s city council meeting.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Homeland Security extends border restrictions to November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Homeland Security is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Nov. 21.

Local

Agents foil two separate human smuggling attempts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Nearly 20 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents foiled two smuggling attempts.

Local

City breaks ground on Lyon Street water tank

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
The city says this project will be funded with the enterprise funds, which is money residents pay from their water bills.

Local

Lyon Street water project

Updated: 6 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Latest News

Local

UISD’s annual Scholars Run to go virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Participants can go the distance this year at the course of their choosing from November 6th to November 8th.

Local

UISD to hold virtual student success session

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is looking to bridge the gaps when it comes to learning during these trying times.

Local

Border Patrol foils two human smuggling attempts at checkpoint

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched two separate Sedans and found undocumented immigrants

Weather

Back to reality...

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We are getting into the last couple of weeks of October but we're still seeing summer-like conditions!

Local

Girl provides act of kindness for relative fighting breast cancer

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
When we think of cancer, we think about all of the treatments that patients go through, but one young girl is showing that a simple act of kindness is just as important to keep in mind.

News

Girl provides act of kindness for relative fighting breast cancer

Updated: 20 hours ago
|