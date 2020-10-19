City to discuss opening recreational facilities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council will discuss the possibility of opening parks and other recreational facilities that have been closed due to the pandemic.

Back in March, the city made the option to close playgrounds, pools, and other sports facilities.

JJ Gomez with the City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department says they have been in talks about how they can safely re-open and their suggestion would be to do it in phases just like the restaurants.

However, the idea of public safety is a concern that’s on everyone’s mind.

Gomez believes it comes down to the families to make sure there’s not a lot of groups congregating at once.

Gomez says, “If we do open up, we’ll clean up as much as we can but in the end, it comes down to the responsibility of each child and their parents that they are following the guidelines because as you know we have a lot of parks and its hard to be policing of everything that’s going on so it becomes a responsibility as a citizen as well.”

Right now, some of the city parks employees have been re-located to help other departments.

The city will discuss whether to open the facilities during tonight’s city council meeting.

