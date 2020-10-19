Advertisement

Homeland Security extends border restrictions to November

Homeland Security is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Nov. 21.
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Non-essential travel to and from Mexico is going to continue to be restricted for an additional month.

On Monday, Oct. 19th, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted, “To continue to limit the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Mexico & Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through Nov. 21.”

Wolf goes on to say that they are working closely with Mexico and Canada to identify safe criteria to ease the restrictions in the future to support border communities.

This comes a week after Laredo city officials made the announcement that they were working on trying to get the restrictions lifted.

Officials have said that the border restrictions have drastically affected our local economy.

Congressman Cuellar did speak out on their decision saying that it is a step in the right direction.

We’ll hear more on what city officials have to say on Wolf’s decision later on.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

