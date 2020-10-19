Advertisement

LISD and UISD reach agreement on land dispute

Both school districts say education is a priority and now they have compromised to modify their geographical boundaries.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we’ve reported in the past, LISD had purchased property in south Laredo earlier this year to build the new Doctor Joaquin Cigarroa Middle School.

However, the land where they wanted to build the new school was in UISD boundary but after almost a year of negotiating, LISD and UISD have finally reached an agreement on the land dispute.

LISD says both campuses, Cigarroa middle and high school, did not have enough space for their student growth population and that’s why they’re looking to relocate the middle school to expand the high school.

They purchased land for the new school, but it was under UISD boundaries.

“It’s very important for us because our students in south Laredo were long due for a replacement of their campuses,” said Angel Velazquez, LISD assistant superintendent. “Those facilities really, really require a lot of work and maintenance and they’re not in the best of shape right now.”

While LISD will be building their new school, the districts say that they had to make it fair for both. In the deal, LISD will give the property where Sacred Heart sits to UISD, and UISD will give the land LISD purchased to them.

But no students will be affected by the agreed upon changes.

Both districts say this will bring more opportunities for LISD and UISD and it’s just one of the many times that they have worked together.

“These boundaries give both districts flexibility for both current and or future projects,” said Alexander Meyer of UISD.

This is the first time both school districts change their boundaries.

Now that both districts signed on it they are waiting for approval from the Texas Education Agency and as soon as they get it construction will be underway for the new Cigarroa Middle School.

UISD says the kids from Sacred Heart will not have to transition to the school district.

