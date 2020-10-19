Local businesses approved to expand to 75% capacity
This approval by the state comes after the hospitalization rate in Laredo and Webb County hit 15% or less for 7 consecutive days.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County and Laredo are no longer considered a high hospitalized area under Governor Greg Abbott’s guidelines.
In a letter sent on Friday, the state informed Webb County and City of Laredo officials that effective immediately businesses in the area are now allowed to expand capacity to 75%.
Webb County was among the last 4 counties in Texas to move forward with this expansion.
