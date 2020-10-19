UISD to hold virtual student success session

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to bridge the gaps when it comes to learning during these trying times.

With several students still taking part in virtual learning, UISD has decided to host an informational session to show students and parents, “How to Make the Grade During COVID-19”.

The session will go over student’s success initiative, STAAR and the district’s criteria.

The event will take place this Thursday, October 22nd at 4 p.m.

For more information you can call UISD at 956-472-6259 or visit their website.

