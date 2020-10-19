UISD’s annual Scholars Run to go virtual

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the month of November just around the corner, a local school district is looking to host an annual fundraiser with some slight modifications.

Every year the United Independent School District holds its annual run, walk and bike event which helps generate funds for scholarships.

This year, they are hosting a virtual Lets Move for Scholars Event which will be a 5K run or walk.

Participants can go the distance from November 6th to November 8th from any area of their choosing.

Runners will get a t-shirt and a medal.

Registration is $25 per person and $12 for students.

For more information you can call the school district 956-473-6201.

