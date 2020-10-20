7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tropical airmass will be in control of our weather through Thursday.

A cooler airmass from the Great Plains will briefly lower temperatures on Saturday. Tropical air will return Sunday and Monday. There are indications that a much cooler airmass may reach our area by next Tuesday. The air may be buoyant enough for an isolated shower late Wednesday afternoon (most locations will stay dry), and again, a slight chance Friday night with the front that will briefly be followed by cooler air on Saturday.

I’m expecting partly to mostly cloudy tonight, low in the mid 70′s. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday through Friday, a slim shower chance Wednesday afternoon and Friday night. Mostly cloudy Saturday, high in the low 80′s. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the 90′s.

