Accident reported on I-35
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident is reported on the northbound lane of I-35 near Exit two.
Officials with the Laredo Fire Department and the Police department were seen assessing the accident.
No word on any injuries at the moment.
Laredo Police are advising drivers in the area to drive with caution.
