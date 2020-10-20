Agents find eight undocumented immigrants inside bed of truck

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents at the Cotulla Station intercepted a human smuggling attempt where people were being transported in the bed of a pick-up truck.

The incident happened on October 18th when agents received reports of a black pick up truck loading up individuals on the side of the highway.

Agents received an additional report that a vehicle was traveling east on Farm to Market Road and heading on I-35.

Agents conducted a traffic stop that led to the discovery of eight individuals inside the bed of the truck.

All were determined to be from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally.

The driver and passenger were both U.S. Citizens and taken into custody.

