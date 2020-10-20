Advertisement

Agents rescue two dozen undocumented immigrants from train cars

All 27 individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala and illegally present in the U.S.
Undocumented immigrants found in train hopper car
Undocumented immigrants found in train hopper car
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rescued over two dozen people who were allegedly attempting to sneak into the U.S. via train cars.

The first incident happened on October 18th when agents conducted a routine freight train check and found 14 individuals inside a gran hopper train car.

Several hours later, agents discovered another 13 trapped in another car.

All 27 individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala and illegally present in the U.S.

The individuals were medically evaluated and taken into Border Patrol custody.

