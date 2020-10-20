Advertisement

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Blood taken from the sickest COVID-19 patients may make for the most effective convalescent plasma therapy treatment.

A new study from Johns Hopkins indicates that the age and gender of blood donors seems to make a difference as well.

Researchers have been using plasma, the antibodies in donor blood from recovered coronavirus patients, to treat COVID-19.

Now they know that the sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

The study found that older men who were hospitalized with coronavirus were among the strongest candidates for plasma donation.

The authors are hoping this new understanding that not all convalescent donations have equal therapeutic strength will make a difference.

Researchers have also found that inexpensive commercial test kits can help identify plasma with the strongest virus-fighting antibodies.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Justice Dept. to file landmark antitrust case against Google

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

Local

Agents rescue two dozen undocumented immigrants from train cars

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents rescued over two dozen people who were allegedly attempting to sneak into the U.S. via train cars.

National

Rare white sea turtle found on South Carolina beach

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday.

National

NTSB to vote on probable cause of fatal California boat fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal authorities are expected to vote Tuesday on what likely sparked a fire aboard a scuba dive boat last year that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California.

Latest News

Local

Diocese of Laredo to hold Red Mass for legal community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Diocese of Laredo will host a special mass to honor our local legal community.

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon may become a hurricane near Bermuda

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon is expected to be at or near hurricane strength as it gets closer to Bermuda by Thursday morning.

Local

Federal agents seize millions of dollars worth of meth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
CBP officers find 73 pounds of liquid meth inside GMC Yukon SUV.

National Politics

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa, according to AP review

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Attorney General William Barr has urged his prosecutors to aggressively go after protesters who cause violence and has suggested that rarely used sedition charges could apply. But defense attorneys question why the Department of Justice has taken on some cases they say belong in state court.

Local

Agents find eight undocumented immigrants inside bed of truck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt where the individuals were being transported in the back of a pick up truck.

Weather

Grand theft Autumn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It feels like Mother Nature has stolen our fall and left us with summer.