Advertisement

Council approves ad hoc committee to recruit physicians

After hearing from Laredo’s health authority on Laredo and Webb County’s designation as an under-served area in medical physicians, the need to build a larger medical base was agreed upon as a priority.
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday night, city council approved establishing an ad hoc committee to look into developing a plan to recruit more physicians to Laredo.

After hearing from Laredo’s health authority on Laredo and Webb County’s designation as an under-served area in medical physicians, based on the number of practicing physicians versus the recommended number the city and county should have based on population, the need to build a larger medical base was agreed upon as a priority.

Council decided a committee comprised of local and state stakeholders, physicians, and the private sector would help in determining whether a plan could be established and implemented in-house, or whether the city and county would require outside professional help in recruiting.

Council also briefly discussed the need to establish a hospital district and talk on working with the county on this ensued.

The next step would be to begin appointing those who would sit on the ad hoc committee to being discussions.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Council passes resolutions to ease up outdoor restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Laredo health authority said he would recommend opening up certain activities on a case-by-case basis after having a chance to review the spaces available.

News

Medical examiner discusses identifying deceased migrants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Identifying people who tried and failed to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally is an all too often task for the Webb County Medical Examiner, but adding to the pandemic families of the deceased must wait up to 14 or 16 months.

News

Possible reinfection case

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Possible re-infection case under investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
Local health authority says this patient first tested positive more than 100 days ago, then the patient tested negative during the last 3 months and is once again positive.

Latest News

News

Early voting turnout slows down

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the Webb County elections, 3,302 people voted on Monday, October 19th.

News

7 Day Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical warmth and humidity this week. Briefly cooler Saturday.

Local

Homeland Security extends border restrictions to November

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Homeland Security is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Nov. 21.

News

LISD and UISD reach agreement on land dispute

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Both school districts say education is a priority and now they have compromised to modify their geographical boundaries.

News

Cite and release considered for non-violent crimes

Updated: 7 hours ago
Other cities in Texas have adopted similar ordinances which is meant to keep the court system from being overwhelmed with people who commit victimless crimes.

Local

UPDATE: Authorities investigating shooting on Chihuahua Street

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials with the Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a man in his early 20s with a gunshot wound to his right upper thigh.