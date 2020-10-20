Council approves ad hoc committee to recruit physicians

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday night, city council approved establishing an ad hoc committee to look into developing a plan to recruit more physicians to Laredo.

After hearing from Laredo’s health authority on Laredo and Webb County’s designation as an under-served area in medical physicians, based on the number of practicing physicians versus the recommended number the city and county should have based on population, the need to build a larger medical base was agreed upon as a priority.

Council decided a committee comprised of local and state stakeholders, physicians, and the private sector would help in determining whether a plan could be established and implemented in-house, or whether the city and county would require outside professional help in recruiting.

Council also briefly discussed the need to establish a hospital district and talk on working with the county on this ensued.

The next step would be to begin appointing those who would sit on the ad hoc committee to being discussions.

