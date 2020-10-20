Council passes resolutions to ease up outdoor restrictions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With a lengthy agenda, city council members vote on a number of measures Monday night, allowing some easing up on some outdoor restrictions.

The drawn-out discussion of outdoor activities and city facilities available through the City’s Parks and Rec Department included hearing from city health officials, including the Laredo health authority, city health director, and emergency management coordinator.

When asked, each recommended being cautious on opening up too soon.

The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino said he would recommend opening up certain activities on a case-by-case basis after having a chance to review the spaces available.

It was also mentioned that one school’s football program is currently under quarantine and a second program is currently being discussed.

City Manager Robert Eads also said it would be difficult to open up any facility that would take personnel to operate or clean since the budget for Parks and Rec has been nearly depleted in order to balance the city’s budget due to COVID-related expenses.

In the end, council moved to allow all ages to participate in:

- soccer leagues, baseball leagues and softball leagues, including little leagues across the city and pony league, contingent they would be responsible in cleaning up before and after each game or practice.

- also, all outdoor basketball courts may open. However, only two rims could be used at any given time.

- all outdoor volleyball courts could open, as well.

- finally, kids now enjoy the park playgrounds and playscapes as voted on by city council.

