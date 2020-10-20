Diocese of Laredo to hold Red Mass for legal community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Later today, the Diocese of Laredo will host a special mass to honor our local legal community.

The diocese will be hosting its 20th annual Red Mass for federal and state judges at the San Agustin Cathedral.

Due to COVID-19 the mass will be livestreamed on the Diocese’s Facebook page.

The community is invited to pray for our judicial and legislative bodies as well as all those involved in the administration of justice.

That event will take place today at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.