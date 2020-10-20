Advertisement

Diocese of Laredo to hold Red Mass for legal community

Because of the pandemic, the 20th annual Red Mass will be streamed online
File photo : Diocese to hold Red Mass(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Later today, the Diocese of Laredo will host a special mass to honor our local legal community.

The diocese will be hosting its 20th annual Red Mass for federal and state judges at the San Agustin Cathedral.

Due to COVID-19 the mass will be livestreamed on the Diocese’s Facebook page.

The community is invited to pray for our judicial and legislative bodies as well as all those involved in the administration of justice.

That event will take place today at 6 p.m.

