Don’t forget to cast your ballot during early voting!

Local voters have until Oct. 30, to cast their ballot during early voting
Early voting numbers
Early voting numbers
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you still need to cast your ballot during early voting, there are several places to cast your vote.

Voters can head on over to the Billy Hall Administrative building in downtown Laredo, Finley Elementary on Mines Road, the Laredo Fire Department building on Del Mar, the City Hall annex building on Loop 20, and the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Library off of Zapata Highway.

There are also five mobile sites that set up in different areas each day.

Early voting ends on October 30th, afterwards, you will need to vote at your respective precinct.

