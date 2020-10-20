Downtown business faces toughest economic hit ever

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A business that has seen downtown flourish through tough times has been standing and surviving since the early 80′s and its manager says they’ve never quite faced anything like this.

According to Los Angeles Wholesale manager Eugenio Canche, downtown is a bit of a depressing site.

He mentions since the pandemic hit in last March and the travel restrictions were put in place, downtown just has not been the same.

Canche says you can find a storefront on every corner that’s closed its doors and been forced to close it’s doors.

He’s seen the store through some wonderful times, when people could barely even squeeze through.

“We’ve been through all of the currency exchange rate devaluations since the 80′s, we’ve survived them. All of the problems, the violence, Customs and Border Protection, the restrictions, we’ve survived all of it... but this one has been the hardest one to face, it’s a really tough challenge.”

He adds says this is the worst economic hit he’s ever seen the store go through.

Canche remains hopeful the restrictions will maybe be lifted come November, just in time for holiday shoppers.

