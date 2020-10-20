Advertisement

Early voting turnout slows down

According to the Webb County elections, 3,302 people voted on Monday, October 19th.
Early voting numbers
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It seems like there has been a slow down in early voting turnout kicking off the second week.

That’s an 11% drop from this past Friday’s 3,703.

Of Monday’s numbers, 2,774 people voted in person and 528 mail-in ballots were submitted.

Again, the Laredo Fire Department along Del Mar Boulevard continues to be the most popular location with 1,107 people turning out on Monday.

