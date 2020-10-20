Early voting turnout slows down

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It seems like there has been a slow down in early voting turnout kicking off the second week.

According to the Webb County elections, 3,302 people voted on Monday, October 19th.

That’s an 11% drop from this past Friday’s 3,703.

Of Monday’s numbers, 2,774 people voted in person and 528 mail-in ballots were submitted.

Again, the Laredo Fire Department along Del Mar Boulevard continues to be the most popular location with 1,107 people turning out on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.