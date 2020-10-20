Advertisement

Federal agents seize millions of dollars worth of meth

CBP officers find 73 pounds of liquid meth inside GMC Yukon SUV
Meth DEA
Meth DEA(MGN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over a million dollars' worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry.

The incident happened at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a GMC Yukon SUV to secondary inspection.

When CBP officers searched the vehicle, they found 73 pounds of liquid meth.

Officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

