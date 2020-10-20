Federal agents seize millions of dollars worth of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over a million dollars' worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry.

The incident happened at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a GMC Yukon SUV to secondary inspection.

When CBP officers searched the vehicle, they found 73 pounds of liquid meth.

Officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

