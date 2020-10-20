Advertisement

Firefighters rescue kitten trapped for 6 hours under car hood

By WFMZ Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a rescue in Pennsylvania when a weeks old cat became trapped under the hood of a car.

Noreen Krymski had seen a stray kitten whisking around the parking lot at work all morning last Wednesday before it disappeared. But she soon heard its meow – from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

“We put tuna fish underneath it, all kinds of stuff, and it wouldn’t come out,” Krymski said.

After two hours and several calls to animal shelters, the cat was still inside the car, so Krymski made one more call, this time to the fire department.

“We were her last option. So, we headed on out there,” said Capt. Kenny McCardell with Spring Township Fire and Rescue. “Usually in a vehicle rescue scenario, we try to detangle the car from the victim, so we kind of used that same approach.”

About an hour into the operation, McCardell got underneath the car and felt a fuzzy spot inside the bumper.

“Kind of the corner of the bumper is where it was wedged in, a real tight area,” he said.

The kitten, who is just a few weeks old and weighs less than 2 pounds, finally saw daylight again after the two-hour rescue, making it six hours it had been stuck inside the engine compartment.

One of Krymski’s relatives gave the cat, now named Da Bebe, a loving home.

Copyright 2020 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Weeks old kitten rescued from car's engine compartment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Pennslyvania woman called firefighters after she heard a weeks old kitten meow from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

National

Large earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

National

Elderly couple rescued by good Samaritans after car crashes into canal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

National

'An amazement': Good Samaritans jump into canal to save elderly couple from sinking car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

Latest News

News

Council approves ad hoc committee to recruit physicians

Updated: 4 hours ago
After hearing from Laredo’s health authority on Laredo and Webb County’s designation as an under-served area in medical physicians, the need to build a larger medical base was agreed upon as a priority.

News

Council passes resolutions to ease up outdoor restrictions

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Laredo health authority said he would recommend opening up certain activities on a case-by-case basis after having a chance to review the spaces available.

News

Medical examiner discusses identifying deceased migrants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Identifying people who tried and failed to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally is an all too often task for the Webb County Medical Examiner, but adding to the pandemic families of the deceased must wait up to 14 or 16 months.

News

Possible reinfection case

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Possible re-infection case under investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
Local health authority says this patient first tested positive more than 100 days ago, then the patient tested negative during the last 3 months and is once again positive.

News

Early voting turnout slows down

Updated: 6 hours ago
According to the Webb County elections, 3,302 people voted on Monday, October 19th.