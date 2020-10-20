Grand theft Autumn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It feels like the summer has completely outshined our fall season and is overstaying its welcome.

On Tuesday, we will start out in the 70s and see a high of 90 degrees and a slight chance of rain at 20 percent.

Not much is going to change from here until next week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we will see a high of 90 and 91 degrees.

We will get hotter on Friday at 93 degrees and we will drop into the upper 80s on Saturday.

When looking at next week, we are going to start in the 90s once again, but we could see a surprise cold front in the middle of next week that could bring temperatures down a notch.

Only time will tell.

