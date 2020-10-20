LISD shines light on bus safety

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district is taking time this week to shine light on school bus safety.

Laredo ISD says the annual event reminds students of the importance of being safe on the streets, obeying traffic laws, and reporting suspicious activity to police.

The campaign isn’t just for students but also residents.

A district representative says year after year they continue seeing the same traffic safety violations coming from drivers.

“Many times when they have the stop signs, like our buses, some people don’t respect it," said Angel Vasquez. "They know by law they are supposed to stop when the students are crossing from one side of the street to another. We see those kinds of things.”

Vasquez says this year has been a challenge due to COVID, so aside from their usual safety message they are also encouraging students to practice social distancing and follow health guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.