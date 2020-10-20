Advertisement

Local organization holds Day of the Dead altar contest

The Consulado General de Mexico in Laredo is on the hunt for the most elaborate All Souls Day altar and will offer the first place winner $500.
Dia de los Muertos altar
Dia de los Muertos altar(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In honor of Dia de los Muertos, a local organization is hosting a virtual contest to see who has the best shrine honoring the dead.

The Consulado General de Mexico in Laredo is on the hunt for the most elaborate All Souls Day altar.

They encourage people to post pictures of their shrines from home or the office onto their social media page.

The organization’s council of protection says from there, followers can start casting their vote for the best shrine.

“People have until November 2nd to take a picture and share it on our social media," said Carlos Enrique Gonzalez. "Everyone that goes onto our social media can vote and the vote will be open till November 6th.”

The first place winner can get $500, second place $300,, and 3rd place $200.

