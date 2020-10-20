Migrant dies in hospital after crossing border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man trying to make it into the U.S. loses his life doing so.

The incident started on Thursday when Border Patrol agents came across a group of four undocumented immigrants just south of Laredo.

They were unresponsive and treated by EMS on the scene then taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately one of them, a 36 year old man from Mexico, passed away a few days later on Saturday.

His family in Mexico was contacted with the help of Mexican consulate in Laredo.

