Advertisement

Migrant dies in hospital after crossing border

Border Patrol agents came across a group of four undocumented immigrants who were unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
U.S. Border Patrol
U.S. Border Patrol(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man trying to make it into the U.S. loses his life doing so.

The incident started on Thursday when Border Patrol agents came across a group of four undocumented immigrants just south of Laredo.

They were unresponsive and treated by EMS on the scene then taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately one of them, a 36 year old man from Mexico, passed away a few days later on Saturday.

His family in Mexico was contacted with the help of Mexican consulate in Laredo.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downtown business faces toughest economic hit ever

Updated: 1 hour ago
Los Angeles Wholesale has been standing and surviving since the early 80′s and its manager says they’ve never quite faced anything like this.

News

Local organization holds Day of the Dead altar contest

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Consulado General de Mexico in Laredo is on the hunt for the most elaborate All Souls Day altar and will offer the first place winner $500.

Local

Non-profit speaks out about changes to social workers examiners code

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
The new rule could allow social workers from turning away clients on the basis of a disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Local

Don’t forget to cast your ballot during early voting!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local voters have until Oct. 30, to cast their ballot during early voting.

Latest News

Local

Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The fairgrounds will be offering free testing all this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local

Police searching for person believed to be tied to theft

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Police released the person’s photo in hopes of receiving information regarding his identity.

Local

Accident reported on I-35

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An accident is reported on the northbound lane of I-35 near Exit two.

Local

Agents rescue two dozen undocumented immigrants from train cars

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents rescued over two dozen people who were allegedly attempting to sneak into the U.S. via train cars.

Local

Diocese of Laredo to hold Red Mass for legal community

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Diocese of Laredo will host a special mass to honor our local legal community.

Local

Federal agents seize millions of dollars worth of meth

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
CBP officers find 73 pounds of liquid meth inside GMC Yukon SUV.