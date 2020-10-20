Advertisement

Police searching for person believed to be tied to theft

Police released the person’s photo in hopes of receiving information regarding his identity
Police searching for man accused of theft
Police searching for man accused of theft
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a person who is believed to be tied to a theft of a local convenience store.

The Laredo Police Department released images of the surveillance video of the alleged perpetrator in hopes of receiving information regarding his identity.

If you have any information regarding this person’s identity you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

