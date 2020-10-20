Police searching for person believed to be tied to theft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a person who is believed to be tied to a theft of a local convenience store.

The Laredo Police Department released images of the surveillance video of the alleged perpetrator in hopes of receiving information regarding his identity.

If you have any information regarding this person’s identity you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.