Possible re-infection case under investigation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local positive COVID-19 case is under investigation.

Laredo health officials are trying to determine if it could be considered a case of re-infection.

According to the Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino, this positive case is being looked into as a potential re-infection.

Doctor Trevino says there is still limited research on COVID-19 re-infections to be able to officially categorize it as that.

He says this patient first tested positive more than 100 days ago, then the patient tested negative during the last 3 months and is once again positive.

Trevino goes on to say studies have shown that patients considered recovered could still have non-contagious, low levels of the virus for up to 3 months after diagnosis.

The investigation will look into if that is the case or a completely new infection.

Trevino says he expects this type of case investigation to become common.

“As we go along we are getting more information. Investigations are being held to see if mutated viruses can actually reinfect a patient that already had COVID-19. We know there is different strain of the virus.”

Trevino says the case is linked to a nursing home resident.

The patient has since been sent to recover at the Laredo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center which is the all-COVID nursing home.

Trevino says the case remains under investigation and will update the public if this current potential re infection is confirmed.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.