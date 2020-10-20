Two police officers shot in Houston

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -SWAT officers on the scene of a southwest Houston apartment complex where a couple of officers were shot Tuesday morning.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo shared the news via Twitter saying two officers were struck by gunfire.

The shooting happened at an apartment building at the 2600 block of Hollyhall.

Police say the suspect is still at large and they are still investigating the incident.

Authorities say the officers were shot and transported to area hospitals.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.