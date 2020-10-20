Advertisement

Two police officers shot in Houston

Police say suspect is still at large
Two Houston Police officers shot
Two Houston Police officers shot
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -SWAT officers on the scene of a southwest Houston apartment complex where a couple of officers were shot Tuesday morning.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo shared the news via Twitter saying two officers were struck by gunfire.

The shooting happened at an apartment building at the 2600 block of Hollyhall.

Police say the suspect is still at large and they are still investigating the incident.

Authorities say the officers were shot and transported to area hospitals.

