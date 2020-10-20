Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing
The fairgrounds will be offering free testing all this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are looking to get tested for the coronavirus, you can do so all this week.
The tests will be taking place at the Webb County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until testing capacity is met.
No appointment is needed and no identification is required.
