7 Day Forecast

Hot weather through Monday except not as hot Saturday. Much cooler by Tuesday.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A humid tropical airmass will be our main weather control through Friday. Low morning clouds will mix away, leading to mainly small cumulus each afternoon. The air may be buoyant enough during Wednesday afternoon for a few taller cumulus clouds. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most places will remain dry. The southern edge of a cooler Great Plains airmass will edge into south Texas Saturday with slightly lower temperatures. Hot air will quickly regain control of south Texas weather Sunday and Monday. There are indications that a much cooler airmass from the north may reach south Texas by Tuesday.

I’m expecting low cloud by dawn, low in the low to mid 70′s. Partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday, an outside chance of a shower Wednesday afternoon, highs in the low to mid 90′s. Mostly cloudy Saturday, high in the 80′s. Partly to mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the 90′s. Cloudy, a chanced of showers and much cooler Tuesday, daytime temperatures may stay under 60.

