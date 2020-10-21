Advertisement

8th Grader of the Month hosted virtually

On behalf of your good neighbor station KGNS, the Laredo Police Department, and sponsor Wawi Tijerina attorney at law, congratulations to all of the 8th graders of the month.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Even though the school year started different, one thing that doesn’t change are the students who go above and beyond.

On Wednesday morning KGNS TV, Telemundo Laredo, and the Laredo Police Department hosted the first 8th Grader of the Month for this school year.

It took place in a virtual setting, live-streaming on our website and Facebook page.

The event recognized the outstanding 8th graders from the month of October out of 22 middle schools.

A drive-in parade was followed hosted by Los Obispos Middle School, where students and their families followed the yellow brick road to pick up their recognitions and special treats.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

