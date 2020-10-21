Border Patrol foils three drug smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled three drug smuggling attempts within the span of 48 hours.

The first incident happened on Friday, Oct. 16 when a van approached the Highway 59 checkpoint and a canine alerted to the presence of drugs.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found marijuana, meth, and 59 Xanax pills.

The driver was arrested for possession of narcotics.

Meanwhile, the second incident happened near El Cenizo when agents spotted several individuals crossing the river holding bundles.

As agents approached the area, the individuals dropped the bundles and fled to Mexico. The bundles contained 220 pounds of marijuana that had an estimated street value of $176,192.

And the final incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 18 when a vehicle approached the I-35 checkpoint and a canine alerted to the presence of drugs.

Agents searched the vehicle and found 51 pounds of drugs with a street value of $40,960.

The drugs were seized and turned over to the DEA.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.