Cigarroa High School gym under quarantine

The quarantine notice was effective immediately and will continue through next Monday, Oct. 26.
Letter issued by the City of Laredo Health Department
Letter issued by the City of Laredo Health Department
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Part of a local high school campus has been quarantined by the City of Laredo.

The notice came down early Monday evening addressed to the Laredo Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Guerra-Rios.

The notice from the Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino informed her that quarantine advisory was to be posted at all the entrances of the Cigarroa High School Montemayor Gymnasium.

The quarantine notice was effective immediately and will continue through next Monday, Oct. 26.

The advisory cites the reason as, “A series of positive test results from staff and students.”

LISD officials are advised to take certain measures including restriction, disinfection, contact tracing, daily reporting of COVID-19 testing stats to the Laredo Health Department, and a quarantine.

The district issued a statement, saying, “LISD continues working closely with the local health authorities and is applying a variety of proactive measures to ensure the health and well-being of its school community. As a result of recent COVID-19 surveillance testing clinics held at the district, three positive cases have been confirmed which resulted in the temporary quarantine of a school facility.”

