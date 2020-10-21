Advertisement

City proclaims Down Syndrome Awareness Month

The purpose of the proclamation is to bring awareness to not only down syndrome but also the different types of intellectual disabilities as well as the services that are available
The city unveiled a new mural created by local artist Valeria Dominguez.
The city unveiled a new mural created by local artist Valeria Dominguez.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo and Webb County is looking to bring awareness to a genetic disorder that is found in one in 700 newborn babies.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Laredo Mayor and Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina held a joint proclamation for National Down Syndrome Month in Laredo.

The city held a virtual proclamation on the city’s Facebook page where the mayor discussed some of the different challenges these individuals face on a daily basis.

The purpose of the proclamation is to bring awareness to not only down syndrome but also the different types of intellectual disabilities as well as the services and resources that are available in our community.

During the conference, Councilmember Nelly Vielma discussed all of the amenities available at Roberto De Llano Park for kids with special needs and the new mural that has been painted by local artist Valeria Dominguez.

