City reminds families to take part in low-risk Halloween activities

The city is hoping that residents will continue to prevent the spread of the virus by taking part in low-risk activities
File photo: Trick or treating
File photo: Trick or treating(CNN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With Halloween nearly a week away, many ghouls and goblins have been wondering if they can take part in the annual festivities.

Although the city will not be canceling the holiday, they do discourage high-risk activities which include, trick-or-treating, parties, and or haunted houses.

Instead, they are encouraging residents to take part in low-risk activities with your kids such as carving pumpkins, decorating your home, having a candy scavenger hunt, or watching scary movies indoors.

A spokesperson for the City of Laredo says although they won’t be issuing out citations to those who take part in the festivities, they say it’s better to be safe.

Noraida Negron says, “We are just recommending these things so that people can take that into consideration and continue to for us to try and break down those numbers. We are doing a great job, so we just need them to hold off for another holiday.”

If you do happen to go out for Halloween, health officials encourage trick-or-treaters to wear a facemask that covers both your nose and mouth, keep your distance from others, wash your hands and of course stay home if you are not feeling well.

