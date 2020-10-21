Early voting numbers continue to decrease

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It seems like there’s a significant drop in early voting numbers from Monday.

According to the Webb County Elections Office, 2,561 people cast their ballots on Tuesday, October 20th.

That’s a 22% drop from Monday which saw a turnout of 3,302.

Of Tuesday’s numbers, 2,437 voted in person while 124 ballots were received by mail.

The Laredo Fire Department on Del Mar Boulevard continues to be the most popular place for people to go vote.

