Advertisement

Early voting numbers continue to decrease

Tuesday’s early voting numbers saw a 22% drop from Monday.
Early voting numbers
Early voting numbers(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It seems like there’s a significant drop in early voting numbers from Monday.

According to the Webb County Elections Office, 2,561 people cast their ballots on Tuesday, October 20th.

That’s a 22% drop from Monday which saw a turnout of 3,302.

Of Tuesday’s numbers, 2,437 voted in person while 124 ballots were received by mail.

The Laredo Fire Department on Del Mar Boulevard continues to be the most popular place for people to go vote.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Non-profit speaks out about changes to social workers examiners code

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Barbara Campos
The new rule could allow social workers from turning away clients on the basis of a disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

News

Elections administrator explains mail-in ballot issues

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
More than 2,200 mail-in ballots have been returned so far. In 2016 for the entire election cycle, 1,500 were returned.

News

Business capacity expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Webb County businesses to expand to 75% capacity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
Webb County was one of the three last counties to get the green light from Governor Greg Abbott’s office to expand business occupancy levels.

Latest News

News

7 Day Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hot weather through Monday except not as hot Saturday. Much cooler by Tuesday.

News

LISD shines light on bus safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
Aside from their usual safety message of being safe on the streets, the district is also encouraging students to practice social distancing and follow health guidelines.

News

Migrant dies in hospital after crossing border

Updated: 5 hours ago
Border Patrol agents came across a group of four undocumented immigrants who were unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

News

Downtown business faces toughest economic hit ever

Updated: 5 hours ago
Los Angeles Wholesale has been standing and surviving since the early 80′s and its manager says they’ve never quite faced anything like this.

News

Local organization holds Day of the Dead altar contest

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Consulado General de Mexico in Laredo is on the hunt for the most elaborate All Souls Day altar and will offer the first place winner $500.

Local

Don’t forget to cast your ballot during early voting!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local voters have until Oct. 30, to cast their ballot during early voting.