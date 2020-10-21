Advertisement

Former BP agent accused of killing woman and son to appear in court Friday

Ronald Burgos-Aviles is accused of killing Griselda Hernandez and her one-year-old son Dominick Alexander Hernandez
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her son is expected to appear in court later this week.

Back in February, Ronald Anthony Burgos- Aviles requested that his attorney Eduardo J. Pena be removed from the legal proceedings in this case.

The motion was filed on January 29th, it’s unclear why Burgos had requested to remove Pena.

Back in April of 2018, the bodies of Griselda Hernandez and her one-year-old son Dominick Alexander Hernandez were found near the Rio Grande by Burgos who was a Border Patrol agent at the time.

Burgos was accused in connection to their deaths.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Friday at the 49th District Court.

It will be available for viewing on their YouTube Channel.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

