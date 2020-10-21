It’s always sunny in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After months of hot and humid temperatures, we are finally starting to see a glimmer of hope when it comes to cooler temperatures.

On Wednesday, we will continue with hot and humid temperatures in the low 70s and see a high of about 93 degrees.

These conditions will continue to linger on Thursday and Friday, then on Saturday we drop just a little into the upper 80s.

On Sunday we will shoot back up to the mid 90s and see a high of 89 or 90 degrees on Monday.

There is some good news; on Monday evening, we are expecting a cold front to bring temperatures down into the 60s and see a high of about 75 on Tuesday.

Most of the Lone Star State and South Texas region will feel the impacts of this cold front, so who knows, we could see a nice cold Halloween and that would be our treat from Mother Nature.

