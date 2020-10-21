Advertisement

Laredo College to host virtual candidate forum

The forum will provide an opportunity for the candidates running for LC Board seven, eight, and nine to share their stance on issues pertaining to students and employees
Laredo College
Laredo College
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo College is looking to get the community acquainted with those who are vying for a seat on the Board of Trustees.

On Wednesday, the Laredo College Faculty along with the Honors Program and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society will host a virtual candidate forum.

The forum will provide an opportunity for the candidates running for LC Board seven, eight, and nine to share their take on issues pertaining to student and employee matters.

The event will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. To access the link, click here.

