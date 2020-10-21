Neighborworks invites you to their open house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re on the lookout for a new place to live, a local organization is offering a move-in special.

Neighborworks Laredo is looking to help Laredoans as they search for a new home as they invite you to their open house.

For only $500 you can move into a two-story condominium unit.

They also accept section 8 vouchers from the Laredo housing authority.

“And we’re talking about a 1,200 square foot unit, it’s two story, it has a private patio area, we accept pets, also. We are pet friendly, everything’s electric. The AC units were, this section here, they’re not more than a year old so they’re very energy efficient.”

You can check out the unit yourself if you visit them at 1007 Emerald Valley.

To learn more you can call Neighborworks at 712-9100.

The open house will take place until Friday from 10 to 5 p.m.

