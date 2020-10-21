Advertisement

Officer to be disciplined for wearing pro-Trump mask at Fla. voting site

By WSVN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami police officer will be disciplined for violating departmental policy after he wore a face mask supporting President Donald Trump while in uniform at an early voting polling location.

Officer Daniel Ubeda donned a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign Tuesday morning while in a downtown Miami building where early voting was taking place. Steve Simeonidis, the chairman of the county Democratic Party, took a photo and posted it to Twitter.

“This is absolutely, completely unacceptable,” Simeonidis said. “I was appalled and shocked that a uniformed officer, with his badge and his gun, would be visually intimidating voters in the manner that he did.”

Officer Daniel Ubeda wore a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign at an early voting location in downtown Miami. He is expected to be disciplined for violating police department policy.(Source: Twitter/Steve Simeonidis, WSVN via CNN)

The City of Miami Police Department issued a statement in response to the photo, saying, “This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”

Mayor Francis Suarez held a news conference on the matter Tuesday afternoon. He said Ubeda had been at the building to vote. While voting in uniform is allowed, police officers are supposed to be “impartial” regarding political candidates.

“The issue was wearing political signage, political masks that he was not authorized to use. Police officers are supposed to be impartial, so irrespective of who the person was, whatever sign it would have been, it would have been problematic and something that we cannot condone and would not accept,” Suarez said.

Ubeda will be disciplined for violating departmental policy, the mayor says. It’s not clear what that disciplinary action will be.

“I just wanted to make sure that I captured it because I knew how egregious of a violation it was. I have no doubt that he knew exactly what he was doing when he wore that mask into that polling station,” Simeonidis said.

The mayor said the City of Miami and the Miami Police do not support or endorse any candidate for political party or elected office.

Copyright 2020 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

