Over six-dozen undocumented immigrants found in box truck

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers foiled a dangerous human smuggling scheme west of Encinal, Texas over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday when agents received a tip regarding a box truck entering a ranch near the highway 83 checkpoint.

CBP Air and Marine agents quickly located the truck parked at a gate near Highway 44.

Border patrol agents searched the area and found several undocumented immigrants hidden in the brush and several more inside the truck.

A total of 75 individuals were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and were taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.