Police searching for man accused of robbing store

Images released from police show a man at the counter holding a gun
Man accused of robbing store
Man accused of robbing store(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man who is accused of robbing a convenience store.

Laredo Police released images from surveillance video of a man wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a hat.

In one of the images, the man is at the counter and is seen holding a gun.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or location, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

