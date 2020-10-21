Police searching for man accused of robbing store

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man who is accused of robbing a convenience store.

Laredo Police released images from surveillance video of a man wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a hat.

In one of the images, the man is at the counter and is seen holding a gun.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or location, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

