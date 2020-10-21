Police searching for man accused of robbing store
Images released from police show a man at the counter holding a gun
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man who is accused of robbing a convenience store.
Laredo Police released images from surveillance video of a man wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a hat.
In one of the images, the man is at the counter and is seen holding a gun.
If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or location, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
