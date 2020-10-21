Advertisement

TAMIU reports 46 cases of COVID-19

Currently, 38 people from the university have recovered from the virus.
TAMIU
TAMIU(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We have an update on COVID numbers at our local university.

According to TAMIU’s on-campus testing graph of positive cases, as of October 16th they are up to 46.

That’s an increase of 8 from our last report on October 5th.

Currently, 38 people have recovered, 30 tests came back inconclusive, and more than 2,400 have been tested.

Their positivity rate is now at 1.91%.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City reminds families to take part in low-risk Halloween activities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The city is hoping that residents will continue to prevent the spread of the virus by taking part in low-risk activities.

Local

Laredo College to host virtual candidate forum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo College is looking to get the community acquainted with those who are vying for a seat on the Board of Trustees.

Local

Border Patrol foils three drug smuggling attempts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During one incident agents found marijuana, meth, and 59 Xanax pills.

Local

Over six-dozen undocumented immigrants found in box truck

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Over 70 undocumented immigrants are found after CBP Air and Marine officers alerted Border Patrol to a suspicious box truck.

Latest News

Local

Tip to Webb County Sheriff’s Office leads to drug bust

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies found over 200 pounds of marijuana inside a home.

Local

Cigarroa High School gym under quarantine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local high school gym is under quarantine after they noticed a series of positive test results from staff and students.

Local

Police searching for man accused of robbing store

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Images released from police show a man at the counter holding a gun.

Local

It’s always sunny in Laredo

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
After months of hot and humid temperatures, we are finally starting to see a glimmer of hope when it comes to cooler temperatures.

Local

Non-profit speaks out about changes to social workers examiners code

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
The new rule could allow social workers from turning away clients on the basis of a disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

News

Elections administrator explains mail-in ballot issues

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
More than 2,200 mail-in ballots have been returned so far. In 2016 for the entire election cycle, 1,500 were returned.