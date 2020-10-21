TAMIU reports 46 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We have an update on COVID numbers at our local university.

According to TAMIU’s on-campus testing graph of positive cases, as of October 16th they are up to 46.

That’s an increase of 8 from our last report on October 5th.

Currently, 38 people have recovered, 30 tests came back inconclusive, and more than 2,400 have been tested.

Their positivity rate is now at 1.91%.

