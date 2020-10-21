Tip to Webb County Sheriff’s Office leads to drug bust

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after an ongoing investigation leads to the discovery of drugs.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Andres Gonzalez in the case.

The sheriff’s office and County Constable Precinct Three received a tip saying that drugs were being stored at the 400 block of Ponderosa Place.

Agents searched the home and found nine bundles of marijuana inside.

The bundles weighed 206 pounds and had an estimated street value of $61,800.

Gonzalez was charged with possession of marijuana and taken to the Webb County Jail.

